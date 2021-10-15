Mount Pleasant businessman charged with trafficking minor for sex resigns as president of company

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Mount Pleasant businessman accused of trafficking a minor for sex has resigned as president and CEO of AP Recovery, a global recovery auditing firm.

Earl Dawson Caldwell, 52, was arrested Monday. According to affidavits, the incidents happened in Jasper and Beaufort Counties between December 2020 and May 2021.

The company announced Friday Caldwell had asked for and received his immediate resignation from the company after learning about his criminal charges.

Documents in the case have been sealed.

The company said Anthony Brush, President/CEO, and John Evans, COO/CFO, have been appointed by its board.

“Though the charges involve personal actions and were unrelated to Mr. Caldwell’s employment, the nature of the conduct alleged is wholly at odds with our values”, said Brush in a statement. “AP Recovery has been in the recovery auditing and compliance business for over 25 years with a motto of ‘Count on People.’ We count on our employees to serve our clients, and, in turn, our employees and clients count on company leaders to adhere to the highest standards of personal and professional conduct.”