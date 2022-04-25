MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A tradition in Mount Pleasant for shrimpers, owners of local fishing companies and their boats as they get ready for shrimping season.

“Seeing all the shrimp boats being paraded by is amazing,” festival attendee Eric Sukkert said. “We see them on Shem Creek, so it’s amazing to see them come through here as a parade.”

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie welcomed everyone at Sunday’s festival before the Blessing of the Fleet Ceremony, which helps rally the community together.

“I came to Charleston 11 years ago and this was the very first function or festival event that I was able to attend,” Hal Freeman said. “So, it holds a special place for me. There’s something about watching the fisher boats go by and the community that supports that.”

The festival also celebrated Mount Pleasant’s rich history in the seafood industry by serving up some of the Lowcountry’s best dishes.

“Lots of shrimp dishes,” Jack Sheffield, owner of The Caterer restaurant, said. “We’ve got gumbo, jambalaya, etouffee. We actually boiled some crawfish today as well.”

In addition to food vendors, craft vendors like local woodworker, Marc Tannenbaum, also had an opportunity to take part in Sunday’s festival.

“This is one of my favorite shows,” Tannenbaum said. “This is the ninth year that we’ve done this. The crowd is great, we always have a lot of fun.”

Those in attendance say the best part of the Sunday’s festival was the atmosphere.

“It’s peaceful,” Connie Solomon said. “The vendors, the people and the company.”

All of the proceeds made from merchandise sales at Sunday’s event will benefit East Cooper Community Outreach and Carolina Children’s Charity.