MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a case of financial fraud connected to a Mount Pleasant church.

Seacoast Church contacted the Mount Pleasant Police Department this week after they said someone created replica checks – including account and routing numbers – and deposited them at various banks.

In the most recent incident, the church told police that someone created a copy of the church’s checks, and then created four checks and deposited them into accounts at a credit union.

The credit union then contacted the Long Point Road church who determined the checks were fake.

An investigation is ongoing.