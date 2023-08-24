MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The sanctuary of a Mount Pleasant church suffered extensive damage Wednesday afternoon after leaders said a water pipe burst.

Pastor Bart Edwards of Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church says the sanctuary has been a vital part of the Mount Pleasant Community since it was built in the 1850s, and now, they’re working to restore it as soon as possible.

Wednesday afternoon was simply like any other for Pastor Edwards — that is until the church’s fire alarm started blaring. “We started running around looking for a fire,” Edwards said.

But they never found one. Then, Edwards heard an odd noise coming from the sanctuary.

“I popped open the door and there was water cascading down from the ceiling into the balcony and down into the pews,” he said.

Edwards and other staff members quickly sprang into action.

“Ran in there and started grabbing hymnals and bibles and pushing pianos out of the way,” he said.

Mount Pleasant Fire Department showed up shortly after and cut the water supply to prevent any further damage. Edwards was still in shock by what he witnessed.

“Not kind of something you expect to happen in the building,” Edwards said. “In an older building like this, you’re always conscious of fires; we’re very careful with candles and that sort of thing, but I never really thought about a water leak.”

The electricity has been cut in addition to the water and now, crews have begun the process of restoring the historic sanctuary.

“We’ve moved many of the pews,” he said. “It happened really on one side of the church. We’ve pulled up the carpet and things like that.”

As fans fill the sanctuary trying to dry gallons of water that spilled from the burst pipe, Edwards chooses to remain optimistic saying thankfully no one was hurt, and the damage that was done can be repaired.

“It may take a while,” he said. “I have no idea how long that will take, but it can be fixed and that’s the good news. We have space to worship in other places on campus. Will we miss being in the sanctuary? Yes, but the sanctuary is not the church. The church is the body of Christ that is gathered together.”

The sanctuary and the church office are closed until further notice. The Fellowship Hall and Grace Hall/Seabrook are still operational.

Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church still plans to hold services this Sunday. Services will be held in the Fellowship Hall at their usual times, 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., but live streaming may be unavailable.