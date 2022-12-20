MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Point Hope United Methodist Church in Mount Pleasant will host a live nativity and petting zoo on Christmas Eve.

This is the first time the church on Turgot Lane has offered the interactive Christmas experience. It will take place Saturday, December 24 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Guests are asked to follow the sidewalk along the church to access the rear lawn where families and friends can gather to spend time with animals and take photos.

“This is the first time we have offered this to the community, and we are excited to invite our church family, their friends and neighbors,” said Shannon Hellwig Director of Kid’s Ministry at Point Hope. “We will have hot chocolate inside before the 3:00 Christmas Eve service. So, bundle up and come celebrate Jesus’s birth.”

A family-focused Christmas Eve “GLOW” service will take place immediately following the live nativity at 3:00 p.m.

The church will also offer a traditional candlelight service at 5:00 p.m. The church is located at 3404 Turgot Lane in Mount Pleasant.

Overflow parking is available at the Park West Recreation Center. From there, follow the path around the pond which will lead you directly to the church.