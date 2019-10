MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – One Lowcountry police department could begin patrols on the water.

Mount Pleasant Town Council is considering a nearly $300,000 port security grant that would go towards a police patrol boat.

The town would then match that grant by up to almost $100,000.

The patrol boat would be 27-feet with a walk around cabin.

Crews would be stationed aboard the boat during peak emergency times like over the summer.