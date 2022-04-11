MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant leaders are considering a trial run for a new noise ordinance that would last the next 90 days.

The current ordinance has been in place for 15 years, but town leaders say they are looking into new ways to see what works best across Mount Pleasant.

Noise complaints have been a longstanding issue between businesses and people who live nearby, especially at Shem Creek.

Town leaders say the trial run is important to keep both businesses and residents happy.

Officials said that in this 90-day run, law enforcement will see wherever the noise complaint is coming from, it does not exceed more than 55 decibels, which is a way of tracking how far sound travels.

Leaders with the town said no one would be ticketed or fined during the trial run. They believe it’s important to see what works best to maintain the quality of life around Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant Town Councilmember Gary Santos said he supports the ordinance trial because it could help to see what works not only for restaurants and businesses but also for neighborhoods.

“Everybody has an opportunity to enjoy music and to enjoy where they live. One size doesn’t fit all, and that’s what we came up with to start with. But we see that’s not appropriate at this time,” he said. “The good thing is that we’re taking our time and working it out for the citizens Because we don’t want to come force something on them.”

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said it’s important to see what works best in all locations across the town during this trial.

“A noise ordinance is not just at Shem Creek and it’s not just about music, it can be your neighbor’s air conditioner, it can be a car starting up, it can be a gas-powered leaf blower. That’s why we’re doing a trial period at 55 decibels because unattended consequences, we don’t want to pass an ordinance and that decibel level be too low,” said Mayor Haynie.

The noise ordinance is going to be voted on Tuesday during Mount Pleasant’s town council meeting.