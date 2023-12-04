MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- After nearly five years of having a building permit ca. the Town of Mount Pleasant will vote on whether to extend the cap for another 5 years.

Town officials say the cap is necessary for controlled growth.

The year before the cap, Mount Pleasant saw over 1400 new houses, apartments and townhomes built.

For mayor Will Haynie, there is no question as to why so many people want to live in Mount Pleasant.

“We just have so much that’s attracting people. The beauty of mount pleasant, the location,” Haynie said.

Even though growth is encouraged, town council members say it needs to be controlled.

“We were at a growth rate of over 4% and it was basically overwhelming our ability to handle that influx of people into the town of mount pleasant,” Town councilwoman Guang Ming Whitley said.

In 2019, a building permit cap was implemented, meaning only 600 new dwellings in Mount Pleasant could be built each year.

That permit cap was set for 5 years, ending in 2024.

However, because of the continued growth Mount Pleasant is experiencing, the town is proposing the cap be extended until 2029.

Haynie said, “It gives that 5 year forward looking planning aspect of this that I think is prudent for proper government instead of just doing things on a whim.”

Mayor Haynie says a building permit cap gives them a greater chance to catch up on infrastructure, especially in areas like traffic control and public safety, to maintain quality of life.

One Charleston area realtor, Lauren Zurilla, weighed in saying she believes the cap helps the town.

Zurilla said, “I think it’s important and you never want to live in a declining area or market. However, it’s so responsible to grow in a responsible manner, not just build houses without everything else.”

Saying she hopes the town will pursue growth where they need it.

Town council is set to vote on the cap extension on December 11.