MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant is working to become more inclusive to the autism community.

Local nonprofit Just Bee, which was created to connect neurodivergent families with their communities, designated Mount Pleasant as the Lowcountry’s first “certified” autism-friendly town.

Mount Pleasant said it is “committed to further educating citizens on the signs, symptoms, and best practices for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).”

Businesses that want to be designated as an autism-friendly space can complete a training seminar that was created by Just Bee.

Once completed, town leaders say the businesses will receive a seal depicting the Just Bee logo which can be placed in a window to neurodivergent community members and families that it is considered a “safe space.”

“As part of the Town’s dedication to openly advocating for and welcoming individuals diagnosed with ASD, Mayor Will Haynie has proclaimed April as Autism Awareness Month,” the town announced Tuesday.

Additionally, Mount Pleasant Town Hall will light up blue throughout the month of April to promote autism awareness.