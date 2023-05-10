MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – With temperatures warming up as the Lowcountry approaches summer, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is reminding people who live near bodies of water along the coast, like marshes, ponds, or rivers, to be cautious of your surroundings.

Kristan Leader, who is a stay-at-home mom, learned about an uninvited visitor in the driveway of her home in the Brickyard Plantation of Mount Pleasant when her neighbor called to alert her.

An alligator was underneath her SUV.

“My first thought was what could have happened if they had run out there because their tiny little legs would have been right there,” said Leader, who was concerned about her children’s safety.

The family, who was watching from an upstairs window, waited as Mt. Pleasant’s Animal Control attempted to catch and release the gator.

Leader said Officer Heather Cumbee “came on her day off and came with another girl and they wrangled it within 15 minutes.” One of several calls Officer Cumbee has taken regarding alligators so far this season.

“It’s a great feeling to go out and be able to educate and help the animals get to a safe place as well as keep the public safe, and hopefully the animal doesn’t end up back in that situation,” said Officer Cumbee.

Experts say relocating gators from places like driveways or garages can come with difficulties.

“Adult alligators have a strong homing instinct. They want to establish a home range and they will return to that home range even if relocated and they’ll walk over land to do that,” said Morgan Hart, who is the Alligator Project Leader for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Hart explains more alligators are moving around as people move into spaces where those alligators are already living.

“Alligators are often moving from pond to pond or from river to pond. They tend to try to move over land in a straight line and sometimes that means they end up in places they shouldn’t be like garages or under cars,” said Hart.

A place where Leader said she will now check underneath from now on.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources provided the following tips to help stay safe when it comes to alligators: