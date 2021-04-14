Mount Pleasant fire crews return to burned townhome early Wednesday morning

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant fire crews returned to a townhome on Sea Gull Drive early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were initially dispatched to the townhome Tuesday just after 7:30 p.m. where they located a two-story building fully engulfed with smoke and flames venting from the structure.

A spokesperson for the Mount Pleasant Fire Department said that the impacted unit was apartment B in building D.

The fire was under control just after 8:00 p.m., but fire crews returned around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Our crew at the scene observed fire crews at the scene, with residents outside of their homes and a ladder extended to one of the units.

News 2 has reached out for more information. This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.

