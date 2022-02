MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Fire Department introduced some of their new crew members with a video on TikTok.

The video highlights some of the firefighters in Class 3 and included the hashtag #Fasterthanjimmyjohns.

Among those making an appearance in the video: Ryan McGovern, Kylee Vollmer, Charles Zobel, Nate Nelson, Charles Porzelt, Ethan Frye, Brian Wilson, Josh Vriens, Steve DeFranco, Abigail Crisp, and Nick Lebby.