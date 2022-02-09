Mount Pleasant Fire Dept. collecting donations for Palms Apartment fire victims

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters in Mount Pleasant are accepting donations for people affected by a massive fire that destroyed several buildings at the Palms Apartments in West Ashley earlier this week.

The fire displaced nearly 180 people; five buildings were destroyed while two received substantial damage and dozens of units were displaced, according to Charleston Fire officials.

People and businesses across the community have come together to collect supplies for the victims of the fire, including the neighboring Mount Pleasant Fire Department.

Capt. Matthew Tidwell said all seven of the town’s fire stations are accepting donations for those affected. Anyone who wishes to drop off supplies is asked to ring the green illuminated doorbell at one of the following locations:

Fire Station 1: 974 McCants Dr.

Fire Station 2: 393 Egypt Road.

Fire Station 3: 355 7th Avenue.

Fire Station 4: 1153 Six Mile Road.

Fire Station 5: 3001 Dunes West Blvd.

Fire Station 6: 1301 Carolina Park Blvd.

Fire Station 7: 926 Bowman Road.

To learn about other ways in which you can support those affected, please click here. You can also call the Charleston Citizens Information Desk at 843-724-7311.

Monetary donations and other needs can be donated through Homeless to Hope and the South Carolina chapter of the American Red Cross.