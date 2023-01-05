MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie says the commission is being formed to keep the town beautiful and green.

Mount Pleasant leaders say they are working to conserve greenspace throughout town.

“We have a lot of natural resources in Mount Pleasant,” Haynie said, “and we’re skirted by them. Marsh on three sides and a national forest on the fourth, and natural resources are part of what makes Mount Pleasant special.”

To protect the town’s greenery, they’re forming a new commission, and they’re asking for the public’s help.

“I admonish our citizens who have a conservation or engineering-type background,” Haynie said, “or knows something about natural space and natural resources, to apply for this so that we can consider them to be appointed.”

Flood mitigation will be one of the key areas the new citizen-led commission will advise Mount Pleasant Town Council on.

“We’re going to save greenspace,” Haynie said, “and we’re going to fix flooding before we have to spend tens of millions of dollars of putting pipes in the ground like we’re doing in the flood-prone areas right now.”

Haynie says the commission will also be instrumental in helping Mount Pleasant’s continued development.

“This year,” he said, “as well, we will be voting on our new LID, low impact development guidelines, and folks from that sector can help merge those two together because it’s a greener way to build but still build.”

The mayor says after the commission is approved during the next council meeting, he looks forward to working with people who live in the town to make a difference.

“This will be truly a grassroots-up effort,” Haynie said, “and I think Mount Pleasant, not only now, but five, ten, fifteen years from now will be a much better place because of it.”

Those interested in being a part of the commission will be able to apply on the town’s website.