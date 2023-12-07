MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant is gearing up for its annual Christmas light parade happening this weekend.

The nighttime parade – celebrating its 28th year – is one of the Charleston area’s largest Christmas parades and includes a dazzling display of floats, marching bands, local businesses and organizations, and many friendly and familiar faces all of which are decorated with Christmas lights.

It all begins with a firework display on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

The parade kicks off at Live Oak Drive, travels along Coleman Boulevard, and comes to an end along Patriots Point Road. So, find a spot anywhere along West Coleman Boulevard and you’ll have a perfect view of the parade.

Some road closures will be in place beginning Sunday afternoon:

Coleman Blvd. from Whilden St. to Pherigo St. will close beginning at 4:00 p.m. for parade lineup.

West Coleman Blvd. from Whilden St. to Patriots Point Rd. will close at 5:00 p.m., along with the Ravenel Bridge off-ramp onto Coleman Blvd., and Patriots Point Rd. from Coleman Blvd. to Harry Hallman Jr. Blvd.

Roads will begin to open after the parade.