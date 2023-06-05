MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A traffic study in Mount Pleasant aims to reduce frustrations on the roads.

Mount Pleasant’s engineering director, Bradley Morrison, said the town began discussing concerns from the public about congestion in the growing town earlier this year.

The town used the public’s input to conduct a traffic study — and those results are in.

“You probably don’t have to be a traffic engineer to know this; you can drive in the town and know kind of where our congestion points are. Along 17, around Northcutt, Coleman, and Chuck Dawley Blvd.,” Morrison said.

The goal moving forward is to fix the issues that are causing heavy traffic and delays- but to do it in a way that does not break the bank.

“Not necessarily spending millions and millions of dollars. So this really was an effort to maximize what our existing system is,” he explained.

Another topic of discussion was the Isle of Palms Connector. The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has spent months collecting opinions from residents and town council on the stretch of road that connects Mount Pleasant and the popular beach town.

“That might strike a better balance and continuing to provide bike, and pedestrian accommodations across the bridge but also find a way for additional capacity for first responders, law enforcement,” said SCDOT Chief Engineer for Bridges, Rob Perry.

Five possible options for traffic flow were presented for the connector. The public picked a plan to move the bike and pedestrian lane to the south side of the bridge and add two lanes traveling off Isle of Palms heading towards Mount Pleasant.

But some expressed during Monday’s meeting that they do not want that to happen. SCDOT, however, said it’s necessary.

“We’re not really to a point where we need an endorsement, ” said Perry. “At this point, we’ve agreed to do a full-blown project and study. So, you’ll probably see some surveyors out there on the connector in the next few months and you’ll see us taking traffic counts at the signals.”

With all of these projects in play, money is a big part of the discussion, and town council voted Monday to present a grant that would fund parts of this job.