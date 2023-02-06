MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A moratorium on multi-family housing developments expires in March for the Town of Mount Pleasant and strategies are being discussed to develop empty space.

The town’s Planning Commission hosted the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce and the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors to talk about their next steps.

Some councilmembers agreed that the moratorium should end.

“Planning Commission voted 2-2 to not recommend the moratorium so the motion failed,” said Guang Ming Whitley, the Planning Commission Chairwoman.

But, when speaking about how to progress after the ban ends, disagreements started.

The Town of Mount Pleasant allows 12 market price units per acre in a multi-family development, but that could change.

“What we’re trying to do is lower that to eight units per acre and actually lower it to four units per acre where four units can be market rate and four units have to be attainable housing,” said Whitley.

That’s an approach that the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors doesn’t approve of.

“Until we get volume of product online, you’re never going to achieve affordability,” said Josh Dix, the group’s Director of Government Affairs. “The math just doesn’t support it. What you’re actually doing is not creating any housing at all. It only further exasperates the problems.”

What’s at stake is space for affordable housing that is needed for teachers, police officers and firefighters who work in Mount Pleasant.

“They don’t seem to be inclined to have teachers or fire living close,” said Dix.

“For our teachers, firefighters and police officers who want to live in the Town of Mount Pleasant it’s going to have to be something that happens over time,” said Whitley.