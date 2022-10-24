MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Town leaders are urging Mount Pleasant residents to vote in favor of a recreation referendum on the ballot in November.
Members of the Mount Pleasant Town Council and local recreation leaders will hold a press conference on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Waterfront Park to highlight the projects that the referendum would fund.
If approved, the referendum would levy a tax increase on property owners to fund several future recreation projects, including:
- Construction, maintenance, and operation of recreation amenities to include: a multipurpose facility gymnasium, art/music/dance and recreational program rooms; athletic fields and facilities to include tennis courts, pickleball courts, disc golf, sand volleyball courts, playground, and picnic pavilions, a grand lawn and performance stage, and all located at the park land on Rifle Range Road.
- Acquisition, construction, maintenance, and operation of a network or portion of a network of multi-use paths known as the Mt. Pleasant way linking key portions of the town including recreation facilities, parks, and neighborhoods.
- Park West Pool renovation and maintenance including the demolition and redesign and building of the lobby, locker rooms, and office to include the addition of family restrooms/changing rooms, and installation of central HVAC.
- Acquisition of green space for land preservation and passive use.
- Mugsy Kerr Tennis Complex maintenance renovation and expansion of the facility.
The referendum would cost taxpayers approximately $6.67 per month on a $500,000 home for a period of 15 years, according to officials.
For more information about the referendum, click here.