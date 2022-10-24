MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Town leaders are urging Mount Pleasant residents to vote in favor of a recreation referendum on the ballot in November.

Members of the Mount Pleasant Town Council and local recreation leaders will hold a press conference on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Waterfront Park to highlight the projects that the referendum would fund.

If approved, the referendum would levy a tax increase on property owners to fund several future recreation projects, including:

Construction, maintenance, and operation of recreation amenities to include: a multipurpose facility gymnasium, art/music/dance and recreational program rooms; athletic fields and facilities to include tennis courts, pickleball courts, disc golf, sand volleyball courts, playground, and picnic pavilions, a grand lawn and performance stage, and all located at the park land on Rifle Range Road.

Acquisition, construction, maintenance, and operation of a network or portion of a network of multi-use paths known as the Mt. Pleasant way linking key portions of the town including recreation facilities, parks, and neighborhoods.

Park West Pool renovation and maintenance including the demolition and redesign and building of the lobby, locker rooms, and office to include the addition of family restrooms/changing rooms, and installation of central HVAC.

Acquisition of green space for land preservation and passive use.

Mugsy Kerr Tennis Complex maintenance renovation and expansion of the facility.

The referendum would cost taxpayers approximately $6.67 per month on a $500,000 home for a period of 15 years, according to officials.

For more information about the referendum, click here.