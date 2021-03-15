Mount Pleasant Library to close early Tuesday as staff receive COVID-19 vaccinations

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Library will close early on Tuesday to allow staff members the opportunity to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the Charleston County Public Library, the location on Mathis Ferry Road will close at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, but book returns will remain open.

The library will reopen on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

Patrons in need of library use during this time may visit the Village Library, located at 430 Whilden Street, and the Wando Mount Pleasant Library, located at 1400 Carolina Park Blvd., which will be open during their current operating hours of 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday.