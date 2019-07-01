Mount Pleasant makes decision on changing the form of government

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant is not moving forward with their discussion about changing the form of government.

Last month, town council considered shifting the form of government into a mayor-council form of government instead of a council-weak mayor form of government.

This would give the mayor more power over the town.

The police, judicial and legal committee voted on Monday not put this on the ballot for the next election.

However, council can put this on a ballot for consideration in any future election.