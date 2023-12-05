MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old Mount Pleasant man was arrested last week on more than 20 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, investigators said Hampton Boyd Frazier solicited and traveled to meet a person he believed to be a minor for sex and sent sexually explicit images to people he believed to be minors.

Frazier was arrested on November 30 by investigators with both the Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police departments.

He faces one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and one count of dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of eighteen.

While in custody, officials said Frazier was served with further warrants on Dec. 1 including two additional counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, and 16 additional counts of dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of eighteen.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.