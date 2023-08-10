MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A 25-year-old Mount Pleasant man is facing charges connected to the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office (SCAG) announced Thursday.

Dillon Lewis Kroll was arrested on Aug. 7 and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.

According to investigators, Kroll encouraged a minor to produce child sexual abuse material and sent sexually explicit images to a minor.

He is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.