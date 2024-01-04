MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Mount Pleasant man was arrested Tuesday for the murder of a man in Atlantic, North Carolina.

Charleston County Deputies and U.S. Marshalls arrested Robert Eiskant on a warrant obtained by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 2.

Eiskant, 68, is facing charges for the 2010 murder of Johnathan “Johnny” Salter in Atlantic.

Salter was found dead in his home from two gunshot wounds on Dec. 11, 2010, said the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Deputies say Eiskant and Salter were neighbors before the murder on Core Sound Loop Road in Atlantic.

The pair allegedly got into an altercation just hours before Salter was found dead, according to CCSO.

Eiskant is currently detained at the Al Cannon Detention Center without bond. Eiskant is expected to be transported to North Carolina, where he will have court appearances.