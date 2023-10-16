MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Mount Pleasant man is facing several charges in connection with an investigation into the sexual exploitation of minors, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Jeremy Edwin Middleton, 27, was arrested on Oct. 11 and charged with four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He faces up to ten years in prison on each count if convicted.

Prosecutors said an investigation was opened after authorities received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and found that Middleton possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Middleton’s bond was set at $5,000 on each count for a total of $20,000, according to jail records. He has since posted bond and been released from the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted with the investigation.

Middleton was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $20,000 total bond — $5,000 on each count — but has since been released, according to jail records.