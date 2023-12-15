COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A Mount Pleasant man is behind bars after being charged with seven counts connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced.

Travis Gaye, 25, is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree and six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree.

Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Investigators believe Gaye distributed and possessed files of child sex abuse material.

Initially, investigators received a tip from the CyberTipline from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Gaye, said the state attorney general’s office.

The S.C. Attorney General’s office will prosecute this case.

Investigators with the attorney general’s office, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Naval Crime Investigative Service, Summerville Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, and the state’s ICAC Task Force assisted with this case.