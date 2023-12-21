MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Mount Pleasant man was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and Mount Pleasant Police for child sexual exploitation crimes.

Richard Morrison, 50, was charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree. Each count is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Investigators received a tip from the CyerTipline for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Morrison, said the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators discovered files of child sexual abuse material in Morrison’s possession allegedly.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will prosecute this case.

Investigators with Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security, Naval Criminal Investigative Services, U.S. Marshal’s Service, and state ICAC Task Force assisted with the case investigation.