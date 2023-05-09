MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A 42-year-old Mount Pleasant man is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with the sexual exploitation of minors, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Monday.

Christopher George Schoenmann was arrested on April 28 after investigators found that he allegedly produced and possessed child sexual abuse material.

Authorities said an investigation was opened into Schoenmann after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Schoenmann was charged with one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD), Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshals Service, Charleston Police Department, and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with additional information regarding this arrest is asked to contact MPPD Detective Kenneth Clark or Desiree Schnackenberg at 843-884-4176.