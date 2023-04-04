MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Mount Pleasant man is facing a dozen charges related to the sexual exploitation of children, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday.

David Thomas Kurtz, 71, was arrested on March 29 after an investigation found that he possessed files of child sexual abuse material, according to authorities.

Officials said an investigation was opened after authorities received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Kurtz was charged with 12 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and faces up to 120 in prison if convicted.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Homeland Security, and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.