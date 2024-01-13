MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The bond between people and their dogs is strong, and strong enough for one Mount Pleasant man to put himself at risk to save his pup.

Timothy Snipe was taking his dog, Roxie, out when he noticed her walking towards the woods.

“She started barking and I was like what is she barking at,” Snipe said.

In the woods, Roxie could see what Snipe couldn’t in that moment, a coyote ready to snack on the small pup.

Snipe said, “Instead of running towards me she ran towards the coyote.”

However, it didn’t take long before Snipe jumped into action, and his heroic efforts were caught on the ring camera.

Snipe said, “The coyote jumped on me and bit me on my leg, and I wrestled it down, I choked him out.”

Snipe got control of the coyote, picked him up by the tai, and put him in the dumpster until he could get help.

He tells me he knew Roxie wouldn’t have made it if she didn’t have his help.

“I knew I could’ve been alright, even if I would’ve gotten bit and gotten rabis or something, but if she had gotten bit, it was over,” Snipe said.

Snipe went to the doctor and got 9 rabis shots.

He says he feels good and will now keep a coyote proof vest on Roxie when she goes outside.

Snipe says if he had to, he would do it all over again to keep Roxie safe, “Once you get a pet they’re automatically apart of the family and this is my girl, this is our girl.”