MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie says town committee members discussed “broad parameters” of ways to implement retribution for hate crimes on the local level on Monday.

The conversation included a talk on the federal hate crimes laws, the S.C. House of Representatives Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crimes Act that has not been approved by the Senate, and other community hate crime laws.

Mayor Haynie said motions or votes have yet to be taken, and executing ordinances is still in the early stages.

The conversation stems from plastic bags full of antisemitic flyers, vulgar images, and pellets being distributed in the Bees Crossing, RiverTowne, and Brickyard Plantation neighborhoods on Oct. 24.

Similar incidents occurred in several other Mount Pleasant neighborhoods in the previous months.

