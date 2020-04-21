Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie reacts to Governor’s latest orders

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster says he wants to get the economy restarted in South Carolina, but some local leaders worry he is moving too fast.

Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie thinks this move forward is premature:

“I think what we are doing today is too early. I think we are a week away, if you watch the press conference, DHEC says that the national guidelines say you need 14 days of a plateau or a reduced increase in cases.” Mayor Will Haynie, Mount Pleasant

State health officials say the numbers have only been leveling out in the last few days, but Governor McMaster has a vision of being first. Mayor Haynie says that while he will be following the Governor’s orders he has his own ideas on how to help Mt. Pleasant return to normal.

“We have plans for the town but we are not going to throw the doors open.” Mayor Will Haynie, Mount Pleasant

