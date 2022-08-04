MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie on Thursday announced that he will be stepping back from some duties amid an ongoing medical condition.

The mayor did not specify what the condition is, but said that it is not life-threatening, nor is it COVID-related. He will have to wear a heart monitor so that his doctors can gather data and “decide what, if any, treatment is needed.”

In the meantime, Haynie will be stepping back from public events and meetings to focus on his health.

He said that he never takes for granted the “excellent local healthcare providers and facilities, nor the insurance coverage, provided through the Town, that makes those accessible.”

While he did not provide a timeline, Haynie said that his doctors expect him to “be back at full strength shortly.”