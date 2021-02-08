Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, town council, deliver State of the Town address in video

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant’s 2021 State of the Town Address was presented by Mayor Will Haynie in a virtual setting on Monday.

Haynie described the past year as ‘one for the ages’ with extraordinary losses and overnight changes.

He said those changes redefined how the community works together and interacts socially.

In his address, Mayor Haynie said the severe impacts of the pandemic have caused the town to adjust, adapt and change to meet the needs of its residents.

But while looking back at the pandemic’s impact on Mount Pleasant, Haynie also reflected on the town’s work to preserve the culture and look forward to its success.

“The Palmetto Principal I launched two years ago found an urgent meaning for the town to set out to protect, plan and restore all facets of municipal services ranging from finances to frontline responders, recreation, courts and legal, planning, transportation, and public services,” he said.

Mayor Haynie was joined by members of town council who also delivered remarks in the annual address.