Mount Pleasant meeting with local hospitals to establish drive-through vaccination sites

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie this week said there was a coordinating effort underway by hospitals and the town to establish drive-thru vaccination locations for people 70 and older.

The goal is to make inoculation fast and easy, much like drive-through COVID-19 testing sites seen across the Tri-county this year.

Mayor Haynie tells News 2 a recent site visit with the Medical University of South Carolina and other hospitals went well this week and all participating parties hope to have the drive through sites functioning in about a week.

The sites would be available by vaccination only, according to Mayor Haynie.

In response to this, there is a coordination planning effort underway in Mt Pleasant by the hospitals, MUSC & the town to establish drive thru vaccination locations for those 70 & up to make inoculation fast & easy. Hope to have it functional w/in days. https://t.co/IZ3JJhZOK6 — Will Haynie (@willhaynie) January 13, 2021

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control was met with overwhelming demand when they announced adults 70 and older could begin making appointments to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination this week.

That is part of Phase 1b. Vaccinations are set to begin for this phase in “late winter,” according to the agency.

Count on us for updates.