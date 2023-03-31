MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant is one of 20 finalists for the 2023 All-American City Award.

The award is given to “municipalities that demonstrate innovation, civic engagement, and collaboration in their efforts to create a positive impact on their communities.” Communities that emphasize the health, well-being, and involvement of youth are a primary focus.

Mount Pleasant has been nominated for the award twice before, winning in both 2010 and 2018.

Staff and community stakeholders will travel to Denver, Colorado June 9-11 “to present our community’s successfully initiatives to a panel of judges.”

Mount Pleasant said that being a finalist for the award “is a testament to Mount Pleasant’s commitment to excellence and dedication to creating a vibrant and inclusive community for generations to come.”