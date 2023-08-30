MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A possible tornado that touched down in a Mount Pleasant neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon caused damage to homes and vehicles.

It happened in the Carolina Park community around 3:45 p.m. as outer bands from then-hurricane Idalia moved across South Carolina, bringing a flurry of tornado warnings throughout the day.

“About 3:45 the alarm went off. Got real windy outside,” said Justin Kosher who lives in the neighborhood. “Had enough time to scoop the kid and my wife and I went into the small bathroom.”

He described hearing what sounded like a freight train outside and said it only lasted for a few seconds.

Debris from a nearby construction site, including pipes, rocks, and a port-a-potty, were littered in the neighborhood. In fact, neighbors said the port-a-potty was thrown across a field.

“The port-a-porty actually slammed into our neighbor’s car,” said Kosher.

A vehicle suffered serious damage and a home is now boarded up after some of its windows were broken. Palm trees also suffered some damage during the storm.

Outside of some property damage, no injuries were reported.