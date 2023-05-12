MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Mount Pleasant crime scene investigator is being recognized after officials say he rescued a toddler from a locked car earlier this week.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD), CSI Landsittel learned from a parent that their one-year-old child had been accidentally locked in the car.

Initial attempts to open the vehicle using departmental equipment were unsuccessful, so Landsittel used a department-issued baton to break the window and free the child, police said.

Police said the temperature was 78 degrees and the vehicle was not running. On a sunny 80-degree day, it takes only about 20 minutes for temperatures inside a car to reach over 100 degrees.

The incident was determined to be an accident, but police say it is a good reminder for parents as summer approaches.

“We take this moment to remind you to slow down,” an MPPD social media post reads. “If you find yourself in a situation where your child is locked in the car with the keys, TAKE ACTION. Call 911. We can help.”

The child was checked by medical personnel and is okay, according to MPPD.