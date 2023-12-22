MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Mount Pleasant officer who was struck by a vehicle while in pursuit of a suspect has been released from the hospital.

PFC Adam Blankenship was given a law enforcement escort home after being released from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) on Thursday, according to the department.

Officials say he will continue recovery at home.

More than $40,000 was raised through a recovery fund for PFC Blankenship following the accident. “We are so thankful for the outpouring of love that has been given by those local and from those that extend beyond our state lines. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you,” said Mount Pleasant PD in their update.

Blankenship was struck by a vehicle on the evening of Dec. 8 while chasing after an individual who ran from a traffic stop on Hungry Neck Blvd. and Venning Road.

The extent of his injuries was not provided; however, he was expected to “undergo many medical procedures and surgeries on his road to recovery,” according to the department.