MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is recognizing two of its officers who helped save the life of an overdose victim.

The two officers, SPO Reash and PFC Deane, responded to a call for an unresponsive person on April 25.

Police said that person was experiencing an overdose and CPR was being performed on the individual when officers arrived.

“SPO Reash arrived with Narcan and PFC Deane administered two doses,” said a spokesman for the department. “The person became responsive and was further treated by the Fire Department and EMS.”

Police said PFC Deane and SPO Reash were recognized with the department’s life saving award for their quick response administering Narcan in a lifesaving effort.

There is no word on how that person’s recovery.