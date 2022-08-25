MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patrol officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department tracked down and arrested a man who they said ran from a stolen vehicle.

Mount Pleasant PD’s Team 5 and K9 officers located a stolen vehicle in a hotel parking lot on Tuesday night. The driver took off during an investigation, but officers were able to locate the vehicle, without the driver, nearby.

Officers and K9 Falcon searched the surrounding area on foot and found the person, 27-year-old Gage Plourde, hiding in the woods.

Jail records show Plourde is also wanted by law enforcement in York County.