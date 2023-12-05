MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Mount Pleasant has officially passed a hate crimes ordinance.

This comes after 500 antisemitic flyers were distributed in Mount Pleasant neighborhoods in October.

An incident Mayor Will Haynie says is a disgrace.

“In terms of numbers, and I’m proud of this about our community, the outrage came from people not targeted by that event but felt the outrage that someone thought that was ok in the town of Mount Pleasant,” Haynie said.

Since that happened, Haynie says the urgency to pass a hate crimes ordinance came to the forefront of council’s discussions.

Haynie said, “We felt it was time to do this because we wanted to send a strong message that mount pleasant is not a place for this type of hate and intimidation.”

Monday, town council took action and passed an ordinance to penalize hate crimes at a higher level.

It states that anyone who distributes materials with intent to intimidate a perceived race, color, creed, religion, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, or national orientation will face a misdemeanor charge and up to a $500 fine or up to 30 days in jail.

Another part of the ordinance enhances the punishment for targeted assault.

“If you do something like that and it’s very obvious that you were targeting another person based on their race, creed, color, gender, sexual orientation, any of that, this will be added on to that, the hate and intimidation part,” Haynie said.

Community Relations Director with the Charleston Jewish Federation, Brandon Fish, says this is a major step in the right direction.

Fish said, “It’s an affirmation that our city leaders care about the impact of these hate crimes in our community, it’s a message to our community that our leadership cares.”

Saying he hopes anyone who would want to commit a hate crime realizes the severity, “Hopefully it acts as a deterrent to prevent some of the perpetrators of these crimes from coming back to mount pleasant and doing the same thing.”

South Carolina is one of two states in the U.S. without a statewide hate crimes law on the books.

Leaders in Mount Pleasant say they hope when state legislators see individual municipalities taking action, it’ll encourage them to pass the hate crimes law.