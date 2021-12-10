Mount Pleasant PD announces road closures ahead of Sunday’s Christmas Light Parade

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department announced road closures ahead of Sunday’s Christmas Light Parade.

Festivities begin with a firework show, then dozens of brightly lit parade floats – featuring bands, community groups, local businesses, and more – will travel down Coleman Boulevard on Sunday, November 12th at 5:30 p.m.

The parade begins at Live Oak Drive/Whilden Street and travels south – it comes to an end at the intersection of West. Coleman Blvd. and Patriots Point Rd.

“We are expecting traffic on Coleman Blvd. and surrounding areas to be heavier than normal starting around 3:00 p.m.,” police said.

Coleman Blvd. from Pherigo Street to Whilden Street will be closed beginning at 4:00 p.m. for participant line-up.

Coleman Blvd. from Whilden Street to Patriots Point Road will be closed beginning at 5:00 p.m.

“We are looking forward to a fun, safe event and hope to have Coleman Blvd. opened back up around 9:00 p.m.,” said police.

Traffic coming into Mount Pleasant over the Ravenel Bridge will be routed onto Highway 17 North.