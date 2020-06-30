Mount Pleasant PD announces traffic safety checkpoints for July 3rd

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department will conduct traffic safety checkpoints ahead of the 4th of July holiday.

Officers will be out to ensure driver safety at several locations around Mount Pleasant on Friday, July 3rd.

Locations include:

Ravenel Bridge – speed enforcement – 7:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Chuck Dawley Blvd near Sea Gull Drive – 10:00 p.m. until 11:15 p.m.

Coleman Blvd near Erckman Drive11:45 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.

Coleman Blvd near Houston Northcutt Blvd – 1:30 a.m. until 3:30 a.m.

Drivers should utilize ride share services, call a taxi or have a designated driver.

Editor’s note: People often ask why we broadcast or report these traffic stops, and there is a reason for that.

Law enforcement agencies are required by law to publicize checkpoints by both date and location.

To help reduce the high volume of drunk drivers, officers hope to discourage those actions by letting the public know officers will be out there.

Research does show there has been a greater reduction in incidents related to drinking and driving after announcing traffic checkpoints.

It is important to note not all traffic checkpoints over the holiday weekend are listed here. There will be plenty of others out there, so our best advice is to not drink and drive.