Mount Pleasant PD: Both parties at fault in crash that killed Lowcountry shrimper

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department has completed its investigation into a crash that claimed the life of a local shrimper.

Wayne Magwood, 67, was killed while crossing Mill Street at Coleman Boulevard when he was hit by a passing truck in September.

Coleman Boulevard was shut down in both directions for several hours as the Mount Pleasant Police Department worked to clear the scene.

Magwood is a staple in the Lowcountry shrimping community. He often sold his catch on the corner of Mill Street and Coleman Boulevard, near the site of the accident.

Mount Pleasant Police Department on Wednesday announced the driver in that crash was issued a citation for careless driving.

They say both parties were found as “contributing to the collision.”