Mount Pleasant PD: Boy who claimed he was shot several times with a bb gun made the story up

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say no charges will be filed after a boy, 12, said he was shot several times by a bb gun in Mount Pleasant.

The family announced this week they were seeking justice after their son was left with dozens of puncture wounds after he was shot with a bb gun while riding his bike on Sunday.

The boy claimed it happened while he and a friend were riding bikes along Dunes West Boulevard, saying multiple teenagers inside a Jeep began shooting at them. Images showed several puncture wounds on his leg.

But in a Facebook post on Friday, the boy’s mother said her son was instead shot by a friend “in order to not get that friend in trouble.” She said the boys admitted to creating the story as a coverup which “snowballed” and got out of hand.

Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, who were investigating the case, confirmed the boys “made it all up” and are calling the case “unfounded.”

No charges have been filed.