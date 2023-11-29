MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant will be cracking down on unsafe driving this week.

Officers are planning to conduct multiple traffic safety checkpoints on Thursday and Friday nights in areas that are known to see frequent crashes or people driving under the influence.

The first traffic checkpoint will take place on Thursday night at Highway 17 and Theater Drive. The next is scheduled for Ben Sawyer Blvd. and Center Street, where police said there have been multiple complaints of speeding vehicles and golf carts driving at night.

A third checkpoint is planned for after midnight in the area of Coleman Blvd. and Pelzer Drive. According to the department, several individuals who were caught driving under the influence admitted to consuming alcohol at nearby bars.

And a fourth checkpoint is planned for Coleman Blvd. and Chuck Dawley Blvd., where police said several DUI suspects have claimed to be coming from a bar when stopped in the area.

The traffic safety checkpoints will continue on Friday with the first taking place on Hungryneck Blvd. and Venning Road. Mount Pleasant PD said multiple crashes take place in this area, with it being an off-ramp for I-526.

Over on Ben Sawyer Blvd. and Warrick Lane, police said there have been multiple crashes throughout the year and noted that most at-fault drivers were arrested for driving under the influence.

A third stop is planned for Chuck Dawley Blvd. and Shadow Drive where police say speed violations and DUIs are common during the time of the planned checkpoint.

Finally, a fourth safety checkpoint will take place at Coleman Blvd. and Bayview Drive, which is a construction zone. Police noted there have been multiple speeding violations and DUI arrests in this area.

The traffic safety checkpoints will take place each evening beginning at 10:00 p.m. through 2:45 a.m.