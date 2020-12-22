Mount Pleasant PD collects food items for local families in need

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant collected and distributed food items for local families in need.

School Resource Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department teamed up with Costco to “Pack the Pantry” for families of Mount Pleasant-area schools.

They were able to pack 42 boxes full of food like turkeys, tenderloins, pasta, bread, milk, granola bars, desserts and more.









The officers and Costco team members then delivered the boxes to 40 families in Mount Pleasant, Awendaw, and McClellanville.

This was the department’s second year being involved in the initiative.