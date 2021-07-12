Mount Pleasant PD confirms liposuction machine was source of ‘suspicious package’ under Ravenel Bridge walkway

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department confirmed on Monday that a suspicious package discovered underneath the Ravenel Bridge was a liposuction machine.

Officers responded to Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday after a citizen told authorities that there was a silver box with a lock on it tucked beneath the bridge below the pedestrian walkway.

According to a report from Mount Pleasant PD, the citizen told police that the box also had a fan and red and green buttons on top of it. “They showed me a picture from their phone and the box looked like a briefcase on wheels,” officials said in the report.

The box was tucked close to the first pillar where the Ravenel Bridge meets the Mount Pleasant side, according to the report.

Officers closed the pedestrian walkway and the immediate area and later shut down all access to the bridge while crews investigated the item.

The Charleston Police Department’s bomb squad was called in the investigate the package, which they later deemed safe.

A source close to the matter told News 2 the item appeared to be a liposuction machine. That information was confirmed by Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Department on Monday.

The bridge was reopened just before 2:00 p.m. and the park reopened about half an hour later.

“We appreciate the public avoiding area and the partnership of all the agencies that came together to assist,” said Inspector Calabrese. “The Mount Pleasant Police Department has the item secured and is continuing to investigate this incident.”