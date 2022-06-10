MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department was involved in a crash Friday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Ben Sawyer Boulevard.

Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department confirmed one of their units was involved in the crash. Video shared with News 2 revealed heavy damage to the cruiser along with damage to a fence.

It’s unclear how the crash happened. We are told the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating and will provide additional details when available.

Mount Pleasant PD said there were no serious injuries in this crash and no injuries to the officer.