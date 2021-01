MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department was involved in a crash Thursday morning on Long Point Road.

The collision, which involved a Mount Pleasant PD cruiser and a Honda, happened around 10:30 a.m. on Long Point Road and Belle Point Drive.





Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say they do not know who is at fault in the accident right now.

Minor injuries were reported. No other details were provided.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.